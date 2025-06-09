Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.05 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 27963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.
Brambles Stock Up 0.2%
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Brambles Company Profile
Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.
