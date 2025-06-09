ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.59 and last traded at $67.13, with a volume of 3283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

ageas SA/NV Trading Up 3.5%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.5908 dividend. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 4.05%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.