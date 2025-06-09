Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 4209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1476 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

