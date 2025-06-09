MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and last traded at GBX 1,308 ($17.70), with a volume of 23842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,330 ($18.00).

MS INTERNATIONAL Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £207.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,031.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 998.88.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

