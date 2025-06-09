NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 20147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NNGRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut NN Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NN Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.
NN Group Stock Up 0.0%
NN Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.55.
NN Group Company Profile
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
