AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 42,700 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.

AGF Management Stock Up 0.6%

TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.07. 14,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,308. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a market cap of C$770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGF.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

About AGF Management

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

