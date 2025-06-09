AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 42,700 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 42,700 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$516,243.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 9th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$240,609.60.
AGF Management Stock Up 0.6%
TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.07. 14,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,308. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$12.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The company has a market cap of C$770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on AGF Management
About AGF Management
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AGF Management
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Unity Software May Be the AI Breakout No One Saw Coming
Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.