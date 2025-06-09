Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.68), Zacks reports. Lakeland Industries had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Lakeland Industries Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of LAKE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.36. 212,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,903. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 million, a PE ratio of -215.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAKE. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Lakeland Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Industries by 107.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.