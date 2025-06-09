Solar Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Navitas Semiconductor are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or install solar energy technologies, such as photovoltaic panels, inverters and solar farms. By investing in these companies, shareholders gain exposure to the growth of renewable power and potential benefits from government incentives and falling production costs. However, solar stocks can also face volatility due to policy shifts, supply-chain challenges and fluctuating raw-material prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.59 on Monday, hitting $299.73. 87,054,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,824,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.51. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $493.70. 2,130,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.46 and its 200-day moving average is $490.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. 101,433,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.96.

