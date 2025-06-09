Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 473544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENI. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,740,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 134.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 629,478 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,240,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 612,429 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,122,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after purchasing an additional 565,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 545,417 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

