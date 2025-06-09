Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.43

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4265 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $65.91. The company had a trading volume of 91,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,318. The company has a market cap of $960.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.29. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.25 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.68.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Sabine Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

