Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 20.0% increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSHP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,004. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.18 million.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

