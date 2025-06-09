Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.77. 120,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,163. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

