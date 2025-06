Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 387,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,015,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azincourt Energy Stock Down 20.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

About Azincourt Energy

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.

