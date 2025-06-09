Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Walmart, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and CRH are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refers to livestock—such as cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry—reared primarily in open-air environments where animals graze, forage and exhibit natural behaviors. This husbandry approach contrasts with intensive confinement systems and is valued for its benefits to animal welfare, environmental sustainability and product quality. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,342,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. Walmart has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Affirm stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.28. 4,870,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,564,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.40. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.38 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $65.40. 3,394,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,968,201. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $93.41. 1,859,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,201,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.72. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

