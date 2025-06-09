AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $222,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.19.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $189.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $335.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.19. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

