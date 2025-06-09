Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.15 and last traded at $106.72, with a volume of 280533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Popular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Popular from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.43.

Popular Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $755.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $728,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,561.48. The trade was a 20.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 500 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $52,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,604 shares in the company, valued at $376,365.72. This represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 589.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

