Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 53,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 15,319 shares.The stock last traded at $230.73 and had previously closed at $229.26.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4,655.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

