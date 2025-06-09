Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) traded up 18.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 116,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 107,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jones Trading lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 20.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

