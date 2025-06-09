Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.37 and last traded at $35.39. Approximately 457,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 864,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on Kodiak Gas Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 5.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $329.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 339.62%.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,492 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the fourth quarter valued at $66,122,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,849 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter worth about $40,648,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,659,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,568,000 after buying an additional 913,104 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile



Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

