Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 362785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
