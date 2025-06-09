Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.15 and last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 362785 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGDG. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.