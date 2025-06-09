Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.38. 59,644 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 40,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $867.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,468.20. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

