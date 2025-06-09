Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $1.83, Zacks reports. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 53.74% and a negative net margin of 62.85%.

Skillsoft Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 77,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,888. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Skillsoft has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Skillsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 286.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skillsoft by 122.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

