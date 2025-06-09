NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 88,283 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$1,280,103.50.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 12,369 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$168,960.54.

NVA stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.95. 1,276,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.94. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Desjardins upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

