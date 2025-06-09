NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright Sells 88,283 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 88,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$1,280,103.50.
Jonathan Andrew Wright also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 12,369 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$168,960.54.
NuVista Energy Stock Up 2.6%
NVA stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.95. 1,276,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.94. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$10.34 and a 12 month high of C$15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Company Profile
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NuVista Energy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Unity Software May Be the AI Breakout No One Saw Coming
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Institutional Investors Couldn’t Resist These 5 Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.