Promising Music Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Apple, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the music industry, including streaming services (e.g. Spotify, Apple Music), record labels (e.g. Universal Music Group), and other music?related businesses. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as subscription fees, digital downloads, live events and licensing royalties. Their performance often reflects trends in consumer listening habits, technological innovation and changes in copyright or royalty regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,750,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,114,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.12. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,329,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,087,618. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.07. 5,359,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,913,590. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $291.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11.

