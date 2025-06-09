Promising Streaming Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Warner Bros. Discovery are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is delivering digital content—such as video, music or gaming—directly to consumers over the internet. These firms typically generate revenue through subscription fees, advertising or transactional pay-per-view models. Examples include Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.84. 147,041,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,090,893. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $126.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

NASDAQ:APP traded down $28.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.38. 5,373,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.43. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 120,179,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,104,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Featured Stories