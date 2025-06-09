Promising Small Cap Stocks Worth Watching – June 9th

Klotho Neurosciences, Navitas Semiconductor, and AltC Acquisition are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because these companies are less established, their shares can offer higher growth potential but also tend to be more volatile and less liquid than those of larger firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTO traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $1.65. 987,793,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,997,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. Klotho Neurosciences has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. 109,572,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,912,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.96. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

ALCC stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 13,254,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

