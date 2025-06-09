City Holding Co. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $529.92 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.20 and a 200-day moving average of $501.85.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

