Sprott (TSE:SII) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$86.21 and last traded at C$86.03, with a volume of 29749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$84.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SII. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.

