John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 10836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $679.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,481,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 42,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

