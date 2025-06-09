GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Stock Price Up 27% – What’s Next?

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 27% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 241,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 55,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$19.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.35.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

