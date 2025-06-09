Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 118100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

In related news, Director Lembit Janes acquired 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,550.00. Insiders acquired 823,000 shares of company stock worth $103,220 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

