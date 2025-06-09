Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.00 and last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 1284338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.02.

Insider Activity at Vizsla Silver

In other Vizsla Silver news, Director Simon Cmrlec sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$347,347.00. Also, Director Michael Konnert sold 323,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.92, for a total transaction of C$1,266,160.00.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

