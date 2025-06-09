Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 286,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 561,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

BYRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a PE ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byrna Technologies news, Director Emily Rooney purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,062. This trade represents a 7.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Byrna Technologies by 1,772.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

