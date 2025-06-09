iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2025

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWUGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 288856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 308,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.