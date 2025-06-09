iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.45 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 288856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average is $36.51. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 34,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 308,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

