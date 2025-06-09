Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 127,338 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 49,505 shares.The stock last traded at $196.76 and had previously closed at $194.37.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Materials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

