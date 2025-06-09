Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,500. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,945 shares of company stock valued at $273,059,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $950.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.68, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.