Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $295.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. This represents a 3,603.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,945 shares of company stock worth $273,059,215 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.27.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

