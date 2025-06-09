Mizuho Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $115.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.68.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,688,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,822. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.92. Walmart has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,332,475.50. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,833,664. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,737,355,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $2,532,331,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $2,306,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

