Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Down 14.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) were down 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 6,993,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 609% from the average daily volume of 985,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.98 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

