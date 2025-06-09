Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ADBE, AJG, AMD, ASND, ATKR, ATZ, AVGO, BIO, BMO, BNS)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 9th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $380.00 to $430.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $372.00 to $371.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $201.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$81.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $276.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$81.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$95.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$83.50 to C$92.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$100.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$83.00 to C$88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$112.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $444.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $675.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $46.50 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$152.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$138.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $186.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$47.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$180.00 to C$182.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$83.00 to C$91.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from C$68.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $82.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

