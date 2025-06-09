Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ADBE, AJG, AMD, ASND, ATKR, ATZ, AVGO, BIO, BMO, BNS)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, June 9th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $380.00 to $430.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $372.00 to $371.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $201.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$81.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $276.00 to $285.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$80.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from C$81.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$81.00 to C$95.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$83.50 to C$92.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$100.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$83.00 to C$88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$88.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$90.00 to C$94.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$112.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $444.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $110.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$25.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $675.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $46.50 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$152.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$138.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $76.00 to $77.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $186.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$44.00 to C$47.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$180.00 to C$182.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$83.00 to C$91.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from C$68.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $82.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.