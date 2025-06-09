Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 103000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.61.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Gold
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Unity Software May Be the AI Breakout No One Saw Coming
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Institutional Investors Couldn’t Resist These 5 Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.