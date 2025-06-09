Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 76.35 ($1.03), with a volume of 237249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.65 ($1.04).

Northern Bear Stock Down 0.4%

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55. The company has a market capitalization of £10.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.95.

Northern Bear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Bear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Bear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.