WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

WestKam Gold Stock Down 18.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

