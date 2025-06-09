PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) Stock Price Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.63 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 2,006,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,671,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 9.2%

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,817,000 after acquiring an additional 619,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,761,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after buying an additional 660,837 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 19.1% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,222,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,057,000 after acquiring an additional 997,337 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,462,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,364,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 1,772,342 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

