Prudential (LON:PRU) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 885.80 ($11.99) and last traded at GBX 880 ($11.91), with a volume of 4707455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 876.85 ($11.87).
Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.54) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.54) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.07. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 84.92%.
Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential’s mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU).
