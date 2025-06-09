Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.65) and last traded at GBX 6.44 ($0.09), with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.09).
Volta Finance Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.87.
Volta Finance Company Profile
Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.
