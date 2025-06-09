Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 565 ($7.65) and last traded at GBX 6.44 ($0.09), with a volume of 1600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.40 ($0.09).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £235.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Volta Finance Limited (the “Company” or “Volta”) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) with registered number 45747.

Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

