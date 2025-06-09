Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CCHGY traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

