Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola HBC
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Unity Software May Be the AI Breakout No One Saw Coming
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Institutional Investors Couldn’t Resist These 5 Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.