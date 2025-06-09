Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 7582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Great Western Mining Trading Down 4.6%

The company has a market capitalization of £125.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.64.

About Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

