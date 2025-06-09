Sprott (NYSE:SII) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.81 and last traded at $62.93, with a volume of 55598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.42.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 27.38%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Sprott by 919.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

