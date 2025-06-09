Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $245.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIO. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

NYSE BIO traded up $8.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $227.66. 218,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average of $285.07. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $211.43 and a 12-month high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $342,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,608,000 after acquiring an additional 130,921 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 724,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,498,000 after buying an additional 164,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

